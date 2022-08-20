SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells $94,455.27 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,463 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $94,455.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,557.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SIBN opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $621.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 7.91. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $25.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 69.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SI-BONE by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SI-BONE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in SI-BONE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in SI-BONE by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

