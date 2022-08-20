ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ReneSola from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of SOL opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $431.71 million, a PE ratio of 107.17 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $9.72.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $671,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,322,148.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 344,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,638 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 54,436 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

