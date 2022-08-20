Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Tapestry has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.2% annually over the last three years. Tapestry has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tapestry to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 20.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Tapestry by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Tapestry by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Tapestry by 34.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.