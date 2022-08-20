SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. SpartanNash updated its FY22 guidance to $2.17-2.32 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.17-$2.32 EPS.

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of SPTN opened at $32.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at SpartanNash

SPTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In related news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SpartanNash by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $556,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

