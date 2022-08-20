Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.40 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $1.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Up 1.8 %

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $173.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.72. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $145.41 and a 12 month high of $203.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.59 and a beta of 0.88.

MSGS has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 12.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter worth $241,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 446,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 84.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

