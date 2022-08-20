iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $127.65 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $176.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.13.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

