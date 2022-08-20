Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 4,066 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $96.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

