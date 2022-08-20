Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $55.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.76. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $58.81.

