Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 139.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

XMMO opened at $81.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average is $80.64. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $97.17.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.