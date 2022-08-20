iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SimpliFi Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.99 and a fifty-two week high of $117.71.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.184 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

