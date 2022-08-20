Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

NYSE EMR opened at $88.68 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

