Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2,923.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,916 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,591 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

AKAM opened at $97.04 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

