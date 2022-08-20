Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 39 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

Insider Activity

BlackRock Stock Performance

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $713.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $646.68 and a 200 day moving average of $682.38. The company has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

