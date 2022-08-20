Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $11,005,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,577 shares of company stock valued at $49,778,570. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.08.

NYSE:TMO opened at $588.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $556.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.