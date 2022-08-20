NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 79,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,665,994 shares.The stock last traded at $87.48 and had previously closed at $91.58.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

NetEase Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 22.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its position in NetEase by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Stories

