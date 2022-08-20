Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 285 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,203,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,388,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $466,983,000 after buying an additional 27,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.78.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,660,135. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META stock opened at $167.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.08 and a 200-day moving average of $177.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

