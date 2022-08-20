Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,574 shares of company stock worth $2,554,715 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.7 %

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

