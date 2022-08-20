Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,313,000 after buying an additional 250,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,950,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after acquiring an additional 126,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,307,000 after purchasing an additional 229,177 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $109.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.27. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

