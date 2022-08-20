Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,584 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 377.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 33,482 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 17,136 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.89.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

