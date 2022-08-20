Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 355,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 114,874 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Invitae news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,385 shares of company stock worth $147,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of NVTA opened at $3.54 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

