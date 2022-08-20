CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRSP. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.33.

Shares of CRSP opened at $68.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $129.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4,476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 88,055 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 103.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

