Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stake Boosted by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,224 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.3% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,551 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,379 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($75.51) to €73.00 ($74.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($60.20) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

BUD opened at $52.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91.

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

