Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 755 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JD. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in JD.com by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 54,228 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in JD.com by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in JD.com by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.57.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

