Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $387,000 Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.45.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,911,374. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABC opened at $152.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

