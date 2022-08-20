Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,948 shares of company stock valued at $829,286 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 3.3 %

DHI stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.30. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

