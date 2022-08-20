Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $155.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.93.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

