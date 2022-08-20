B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 11,445 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,873,000. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $185,092,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,899,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after acquiring an additional 848,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,382,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after acquiring an additional 665,944 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at $679,882,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 37,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $249,016.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,276,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,020,734.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 229,253 shares of company stock worth $1,359,046 and sold 12,114,918 shares worth $97,875,659. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

