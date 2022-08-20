Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,095,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,065,000 after buying an additional 837,374 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,038,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,421,000 after acquiring an additional 649,855 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,607,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,670,000 after buying an additional 538,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,500,000 after buying an additional 177,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,357,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after buying an additional 97,804 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

