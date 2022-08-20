B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 873.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 101,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 90,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $11.46 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.