B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,669 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN opened at $74.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90.

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.19.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.55 per share, for a total transaction of $364,282.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,169.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,566,254. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

