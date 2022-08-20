B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSL. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,939,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,238,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,026,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PSL opened at $84.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.79. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $75.06 and a twelve month high of $94.11.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.