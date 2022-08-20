iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $124.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.91. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

