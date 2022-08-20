B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,821 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

