B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $753,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGC stock opened at $147.48 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $127.06 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.02 and its 200 day moving average is $145.96.

