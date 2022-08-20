B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $251.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.61 and a 200-day moving average of $247.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

