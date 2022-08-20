Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,616,978 shares of company stock valued at $392,658,567. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.19.

STZ opened at $251.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

