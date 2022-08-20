TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Centene worth $50,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CNC opened at $96.90 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.36. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Centene to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.05.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.