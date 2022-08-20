B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $168.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.50 and its 200-day moving average is $155.52. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $138.60 and a 1 year high of $169.51.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

