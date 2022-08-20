B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,738 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,706 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.84.

AMAT opened at $104.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 26.42%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

