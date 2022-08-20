B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $2,332.09 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,503.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,159.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2,055.03. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.