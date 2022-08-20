B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 10,892 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at $265,000. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PMO opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

