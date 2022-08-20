B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,874,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ILPT opened at $8.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ILPT shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading

