ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,688 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $44.69 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.91.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.