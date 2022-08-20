B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 141.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 88,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 25,100.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 33.0% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 87.5% in the first quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $283.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.94 and a 200-day moving average of $192.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $308.88.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,198,403 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

