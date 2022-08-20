Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $93.40 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.82.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

