TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 59,414 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 934,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 59,414 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $55,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

