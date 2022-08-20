B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,341 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Lightwave Logic worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LWLG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 887.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 248,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWLG opened at $10.17 on Friday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

