B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.30 Million in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMAR. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $375,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $2,072,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.8 %

FMAR stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.02. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $34.36.

