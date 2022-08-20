Karpus Management Inc. Buys 28,445 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 864.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,445 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $48.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $74.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.09.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

