B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,287 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after buying an additional 153,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $464,636,000 after purchasing an additional 207,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $231.73 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $271.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.88.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

